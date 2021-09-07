Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $503.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

