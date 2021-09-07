Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

