Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 114,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,250. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

