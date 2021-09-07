Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Reduced by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 464,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,705. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

