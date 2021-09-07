Cartesi Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Cartesi has a market cap of $354.74 million and $55.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

