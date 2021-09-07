Casper (CSPR) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $193.59 million and approximately $96.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00198059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.99 or 0.07730850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,281.61 or 1.00082597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.60 or 0.00926753 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,328,597,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,684,000 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

