Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,697,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

