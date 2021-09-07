CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.