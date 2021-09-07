CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 6.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,412,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 225,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 346,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

