Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,873. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.