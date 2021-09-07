Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.14

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.14 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

