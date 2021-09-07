Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Critical Analysis

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genetron and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genetron presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Genetron.

Risk & Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -2.15, indicating that its share price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetron and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 19.41 -$470.35 million N/A N/A Centogene $146.64 million 1.43 -$24.49 million ($1.17) -9.01

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% Centogene -9.23% -29.84% -13.19%

Summary

Centogene beats Genetron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

