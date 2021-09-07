Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,669. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

