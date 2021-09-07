Centric Swap Reaches Market Cap of $505,888.39 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $505,888.39 and approximately $284,897.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00173384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.43 or 0.07505198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 0.99756587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00884858 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

