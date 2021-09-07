Ceres (CERES) Price Tops $151.17

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $108,912.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $151.17 or 0.00296972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00193480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.92 or 0.07681131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,650.71 or 0.99504545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00917460 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,889 coins and its circulating supply is 7,889 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

