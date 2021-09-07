CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

