Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Buys A$32,725.00 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.55 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$32,725.00 ($23,375.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

