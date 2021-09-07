Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock remained flat at $$72.09 during trading on Tuesday. 225,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,667. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

