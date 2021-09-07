Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 145,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 130,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. 261,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

