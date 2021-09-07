China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Announces Dividend of $2.24

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.2396 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CARCY stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. China Resources Cement has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $46.68.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.