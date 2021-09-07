Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

Cigna stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

