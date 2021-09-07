ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,202 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

