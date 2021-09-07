ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of BRKS opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

