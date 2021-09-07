ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1,263.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,167 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,305 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

