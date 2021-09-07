ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.