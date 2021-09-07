ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $4,226,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

