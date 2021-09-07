ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $332.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.30. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $333.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

