Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,665 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $71,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

