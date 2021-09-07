CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

