Commerce Bank Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $412.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.61 and a 200 day moving average of $363.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

