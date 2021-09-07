Commerce Bank Sells 31,549 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,773,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

