Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Baidu $16.41 billion 3.33 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.63

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99% Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81

Baidu has a consensus target price of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.88%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Baidu beats Cyxtera Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

