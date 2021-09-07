Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.29

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 3391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

