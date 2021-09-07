Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $491.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

