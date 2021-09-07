Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.75

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 7102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

