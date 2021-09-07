Connectome Trading Up 205.5% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 205.5% higher against the dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $335,923.15 and approximately $2.63 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.00743073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.