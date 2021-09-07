Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.61

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.61 and last traded at $217.61, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

