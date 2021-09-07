Contrasting Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.83%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $14.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ford Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.40 -$1.28 billion $0.41 31.44

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

