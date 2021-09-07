Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Integer alerts:

Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integer and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.99 $77.26 million $2.77 35.14 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Integer beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.