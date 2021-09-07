Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258.97 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $12.11 or 0.00023032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 86.8% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $258.97 million and $30.59 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00148429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00208333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.07522290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,593.01 or 0.99988330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00942123 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

