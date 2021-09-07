Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,564. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

