CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives $139.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

