Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.40 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

