Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,328 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

