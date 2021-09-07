Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.