Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $94,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

