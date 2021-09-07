Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.68. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

