Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.