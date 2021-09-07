Cortex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.39 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $38.43 million and $14.39 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,018,160 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

