Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $490.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.91.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.55 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

